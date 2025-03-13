This Wednesday, Andrea Ropero went to the Congress of Deputies to comment with the politicians two matters of maximum currentity: the increase in defense expenditure and the future of Carlos Mazón in the Valencian Community.

But The reporter of El Intermedio found a problemneither the members of the Central Executive nor those of the Popular Party stopped to talk to it.

The one who did was Gabriel Rufián, the spokesman for Republican Esquerra in Congress and one of the government members. “We do not agree with the increase in military spending And we say it clearly, “he said.

Rufián and Andrea Ropero, in ‘The Intermediate’. Atresmedia

However, that of Santa Coloma de Gramanet clarified that His party did support “greater and better coordination and politics at the European level in defense. “





Rufián insisted on his rejection of allocating more money to this area: “We will never agree with the increase in defense and less when already They have hidden items in other ministries“He said.

In addition to talking about military spending, the politician also told Rope It’s like Bruce Willis in The sixth sense: He is dead and does not know“He concluded.