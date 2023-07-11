The ERC candidate for Barcelona for Congress, Gabriel Rufián, said this Tuesday that if the PP candidate for the Presidency, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, wins the general elections on July 23, it will be the popular leader who has the responsibility of forming government: “We have to respect the result, go over to the opposition.”

The Republican has referred to this after being asked in a colloquium at the Círculo Ecuestre de Barcelona about whether the Republicans “would not favor the possibility that Vox would not enter a PP government supporting the PSOE.”

“It is that there comes a point that, if Feijóo wins, the responsibility of how he wants to be president of his country belongs to Feijóo. What we have to do is respect the result, go over to the opposition and confront everything that is necessary. But we are pro-independence and progressive, we do not have to enter into the blackmail that Feijóo poses of ‘me or chaos’. It is bad that the right does this type of blackmail asking for support to prevent the ultra-right from entering ”, he assured

Rufián’s reflection comes after Feijóo’s offer to Sánchez in the face-to-face this Monday to commit to facilitating the investiture of the party with the most votes in the elections.

Rufián has also had words for Junts, to whom he has referred in a conciliatory tone. “The only thing I can say to Míriam Nogueras (Junts) is that I am not her adversary.” The statements come after in the first acts of the campaign, both Nogueras and the general secretary of JxCat, Jordi Turull, have attacked the Republicans, criticizing the pacts they have reached with the Government in this legislature, going so far as to call them “subjects of the State” and “wash basins of (Pedro) Sánchez”.

The Republican candidate has defended that the unity of action of the independence movement, which he has nicknamed “the everlasting question”, “is more than what people believe” and has argued it, detailing that in this last legislature in Congress ERC has voted in favor of the parliamentary initiatives of the Government in 89% of the occasions while JxCat has done so in 85%: “The difference is very little”, he has qualified.

