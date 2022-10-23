Several hundred people have gathered this Sunday in the Parque de Europa de Santa Coloma in the act of presentation of the deputy in Congress Gabriel Rufián as the ERC candidate for mayor of the city where he was born. Rufián has epically claimed his humble origins (he has recalled his parents’ apartment with aluminosis in the Fondo neighborhood, his grandmother’s in Singuerlín where he was cold, or when he walked “among syringes full of heroin and blood”) and has defended pro-independence and republican values, but he has called for “everyone who shares his values” to join the ERC. And he has explicitly addressed the Colombian voters of the PSC, Junts or Podemos “because we are as socialist, pro-independence or brave as anyone” and “it doesn’t matter what flag or surname they have.”

At the rally, the president of the party, Oriol Junqueras, stated that “it is time for ERC”, while the former deputy in Congress Joan Tardà has claimed the formation as “pal de paller” of the independence movement.

ERC aspires to prevent a new absolute majority of the socialist mayor Núria Parlon in Santa Coloma. The socialists have governed the city for 31 years, those who have intervened have recalled. And ERC, did not have representation in the council for 80 years, until 2019, when they obtained almost 4,500 votes and three councilors. Parlon quintupled them in votes and has 17 councilors out of a total of 27. Beyond this specific population, the third with the lowest income in Catalonia, the objective of ERC is to dispute the hegemony of the PSC in the so-called red belt that surrounds Barcelona . Also to have more weight in the Barcelona council.

The meeting, presented by the journalist Laura Fa – who has declared herself “of Junqueras” – had in the first row the Ministers of the Interior and Territory, Joan Ignasi Elena and Juli Fernández, and the deputy Lluís Salvador, in addition to the former deputy and spokesperson for ERC in Congress Joan Tardà. The current councilor Salvador Clavera has affirmed that “it is time to turn the page on the mayors who are heirs to developmentalism”, and has cited Manuela de Madre, Bartomeu Muñoz and Núria Parlón.

Tardà has assured that ERC will win the municipal elections to be the centrality of the independence movement and “reach out to the Spanish left”. “We will win the municipal elections again, we are winning the ideological battle with republican values”, he said and has opted to “be an example in burying sectarianism and dogmatism and knowing where our own are: it is not only those who vote for us, they are all the popular classes”. “Republicanism must become the national left, the pal de paller of the construction of the republic, which is our way of calling independence”, as in its day “Pujolism was for nationalism”, he argued to conclude: “Rufián, who does not deny his origins but assumes the Catalan identity of linguistic normalisation, I wish it to be one of those who finally proclaim the Catalan Republic”.

The leader of the Republicans, Oriol Junqueras, has exclaimed that “now the time has come for ERC” and has claimed the party’s historic role in “building and defending the republic”. And along the same lines as Rufián and Tardà, he has made a broad appeal and has applied to “be a place of welcome for those who want justice, democracy and a republic to the last consequences”. “We have not always known how to represent the majority sentiment of our society,” he has acknowledged. “We want to resemble the society we want to serve to be a village sun. If you help us, we will surely win as a party, city, country and society”.

Rufián (black suit, white t-shirt, sports shoes, singer’s microphone and no papers in hand) has evoked Francesc Macià when 90 years ago he asked “to make the widest path towards freedom in Catalonia”. After remembering where she came from, “watching my mother sew for ten hours in a workshop of the Fund for the Rich in Barcelona, ​​seeing her arrive late because she had just finished graduating from School”, she stated that “she will fill the City Council with democracy ”: “The question is not where we come from, the question is where those who fuck them come from, where do we come from”. For this he has called the ERC voters but also “those who are not moved by the same symbols as us”, “people who do not know The Reaperswho do not think, want or speak Catalan but they are ours because they want to change the city like us”.

