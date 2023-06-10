Luffy and the Riverside was presented with a trailer to the Future Games Show 2023: it is an action adventure with mixed graphics, 2D and 3D, coming soon to PC and Nintendo Switch.

Among the peculiarities of the game, the SWAP power of the protagonist stands out, which allows him to copy and paste textures to change the world around him, transforming ice into lava or a waterfall into a climbing plant. “With the SWAP you can overcome any obstacle and solve any puzzle,” reads the synopsis of the game.

“Need a boat? Swap a stone for wood and it will float like a raft. Is a stone wall blocking your way? Swap it for wood and turn it into rubble – the way is clear! Want to sneak into the farm in the dark? Swap the sun with the moon and night falls! Flying fish won’t leave you alone? Exchange them for stone and crash them.”

“SWAP is just magical! There is nothing more beautiful than EXCHANGING your wishes in the world! Hey, and best of all, SWAP is super easy! You’ve probably used it many times already – it works as easy as Copy&Paste. Grab a texture and cast it on an object and see the magic!”