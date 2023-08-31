Luca Ruffino, all the things that don’t add up on the mysterious suicide. The investigations focus on the purchase of Visibilia shares

The death of Luke Ruffino remains shrouded in mystery. There is no obvious explanation behind the suicide of the president of Visibilia, after the trace of the serious illness was also excluded. The motivation may perhaps be sought in business because they have emerged – we read in La Repubblica – anomalous behaviors of the entrepreneur who has raked in shares of the company founded by Daniela Santanchè – even when, since last March, he was chairman of the board of directors – without notifying Consob and the market. And soon the investigation could be enriched with crime hypotheses ranging from market manipulation to obstruction of the supervisory authority, up to insider trading. Omissions – continues Repubblica – which are intertwined with a tragedy at the moment without a precise motivation, judged “inexplicable” by the family themselves.

So that the prosecutors of Milan who investigate the financial instability of the companies founded by Santanchè, and who then opened a file for induction to suicide, have given a mandate to the Finance Guard of Milan to fulfill the investigations into the soaring quotas of Ruffino and Sif, from 30 percent in October 2022 to 73 percent at the beginning of August.

