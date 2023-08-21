Visibilia, the mysterious rescuers who are trying to save the company of Santanchè

The death of the president of Visibilia Luca Ruffinus remains shrouded in mystery. Too many things that still don’t go back to that suicide seemingly sudden and without real explanations of the manager which only a short time before had taken over Daniela’s shares Santanchè. The gunshot that was fired last August 5 in the house of him Milan has in fact also reopened the question corporate. The next four weeks – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – will be fundamental for Visibilia, the disastrous editorial-advertising group of which Daniela Santanchèsenator of the Brothers of Italy and Minister of Tourism in the Meloni government, was administrator until November 2021 and reference shareholder until he diluted his stake in the following months, thanks to conversion of bonds subscribed by the fund Negma.

On September 14 at the court of Milan will be held a key hearing in the proceeding opened after the complaint of the small shareholders against the former directors of the company. But by the end of the month its main shareholder, the listed company Sif Italia controlled by Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino until his inexplicable suicide on 5 August, will have to launch the half-yearly. The board of directors to replace Ruffino has not yet been summoned by Mirko, son of the entrepreneur and new managing director.

