Visibilia, Meluzzi: “Ruffino? He is not a poor devil. Suicides by managers are often murders in disguise”

An inquiry file has been opened into the death of Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffinopresident of Visibilia Publisher, who took his own life on Saturday 5 August with a pistol shot. His body was discovered just before midnight by his son, who hadn’t heard from him for several hours. Prosecutor Daniela Bartolucci, who coordinates the investigation together with her colleague Maria Giuseppina Gravina, has ordered the seizure of the weapon with which the manager took his own life, a regularly detained pistol. Now ballistic tests will be carried out, as usual in these cases, even if there seems to be no doubt about the voluntary gesture.

No serious overt illness, but particularly “down in tone, dejected” in recent weeks: these would be the first truths to emerge on the death of the manager, also known in the condominium administration sector. And whether to draw conclusions about the case of Luke Ruffino however, we must wait for the outcome of the autopsy which has already been ordered, one fact is certain: this is not the first case of “powerful businessman” whose death causes a stir.

There is some sort of common thread that could connect the different cases? What could be hidden behind an extreme gesture like that of Ruffini? And last but not least, it really was about suicide? Only questions, hypotheses, of course, to which Affaritaliani.it has chosen to give a voice by speaking with the psychiatrist and criminologist Alessandro Meluzzi.

