Ruffino’s death, all the things that don’t add up about suicide and the link with Visibilia. New investigation

The death of the president of Visibilia Luca Ruffinus still remains a mystery, family members speak of “inexplicable” choice and the trace of the serious illness was excluded. There Finance Guard has decided to see clearly and has opened a specific investigation to understand whether between the suicide of the manager and the purchase of Visibilia shares there may be a link. The financial operations, the swirling acquisitions of Visibilia Editore shares in the last few months are being sounded out – as stated in Repubblica – to find a possible explanation to the suicide of Luca Reale Ruffino, the “king of condominiums” who committed suicide with a pistol shot last August 5 at the age of sixty. With his Sif Italia, Ruffino had become chairman and major shareholder of the company of the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchèinvestigated by the Milan prosecutor’s office for false accounting and bankruptcy precisely in relation to the management of its companies.

