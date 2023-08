Ruffino’s death, all the things that don’t add up about suicide and the link with Visibilia. New investigation

The death of the president of Visibilia Luca Ruffinus still remains a mystery, family members speak of “inexplicable” choice and the trace of the serious illness was excluded. There Finance Guard has decided to see clearly and has opened a specific investigation to understand whether between the suicide of the manager and the purchase of Visibilia shares there may be a link. The financial operations, the swirling acquisitions of Visibilia Editore shares in the last few months are being sounded out – as stated in Repubblica – to find a possible explanation to the suicide of Luca Reale Ruffino, the “king of condominiums” who committed suicide with a pistol shot last August 5 at the age of sixty. With his Sif Italia, Ruffino had become chairman and major shareholder of the company of the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanch√®investigated by the Milan prosecutor’s office for false accounting and bankruptcy precisely in relation to the management of its companies.

Read also: Ruffino, the mysterious death and unknown persons who are rounding up the shares of Visibilia

Read also: Visibilia, the mystery of the stock market boom after Ruffino’s suicide

Subscribe to the newsletter