Birthday girl

What is the Ruf Tribute? Well, that’s a birthday boy to celebrate sixty years of the Porsche 911. Porsche will probably do that itself soon with a 911 60 Jahre 911 Anniversary Edition (they are original there), but Ruf will do it with the Tribute. The base is identical to that of the second generation Yellowbird and SCR. That is, a car that LOOKS like a 911, but is actually completely unique in everything.

The body resembles that of a 930 or 964, but is completely made of carbon fiber. But the most special thing is that engine, because it is REALLY air-cooled! In 2023! It is a very special bike that Alois Ruf personally designed himself. It is certainly not an old-fashioned block, with two ‘overhead’ camshafts, three valves per cylinder, two turbos, variable valve timing (and lift), double intercoolers, plus dry-sump oil lubrication.

Performance Ruf Tribute

In terms of power, you don’t have to complain with 550 hp, which is waiting for you at 6,750 rpm. The maximum torque is 750 Nm, which is ready at 4,500. So it does seem to be a touring machine. We have to add that Ruf always rounds the figures down drastically. Or as Alois Ruf himself always says “we use big horses.” Performance figures are not yet given, but are not really relevant either. The Ruf Tribute will undoubtedly be very fast.

The car is equipped with an adjustable coilover set that KW has developed especially for Ruf. The chassis is equipped with a pushrod setup and has double wishbones all around. For an increased form of safety and rigidity, the Ruf Tribute also uses an IRC, the Integrated Roll Cage, which is a roll cage that is located exactly behind the posts. So you have the extra safety and stiffness, but you don’t look at the pipes.

The Ruf Tribute makes its debut at Monterey Car Week, where she joined Ruf Automobile even though the Ruf R Spyder and Ruf CTR 3 Evo have taken with them.

