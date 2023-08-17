The ultimate driver’s car? At least if there’s no rain. This is the Ruf R Spyder

Speedsters were cool cars from the sixties. But in 2023 there are more and more brands that are bringing back the classic concept. Porsche already did it with the 991, but there are now more brands that apply the principle. Ferrari with the Monza SP, Aston Martin with the V12 Speedsters and McLaren with the Elva.

Not every brand has the same success with it, by the way. They are still difficult models. Driving without a permanent roof and a decent windscreen means compromising on comfort. Not everyone is waiting for such a spartan driving experience. In a country like the Netherlands, where a shower never seems far away, such a Speedster cannot really be called practical.

It is no coincidence that Ruf Automobile unveils the R Spyder in always sunny California. Based on the 991-generation 911, Ruf has come up with his own application on the Speedster shape. It’s a real driver’s car with specifications to feast on.

4.0 flat six

Ruf does not (yet) want to announce exact numbers with regard to horsepower and performance figures. In any case, there is an atmospheric 4.0 liter boxer six-cylinder in the back. The engine of the 911 GT3 (RS). The block is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Ruf has done his best to give it his own twist. The engine features variable intake and exhaust valve timing. McPherson strut brace has been chosen, with a multilink suspension. The Ruf R Spyder always has carbon ceramic brakes.

Camera mirrors

Passenger and driver are separated by a center tunnel, including chronograph. There is also an air intake between driver and passenger to suck cold air into the engine. A cool and also functional design element. The mirrors are not in the usual place, but camera mirrors have been chosen on the front of the car.

The bonnet is made of carbon. At the back you see the typical Speedster bubble and Ruf has opted for a ducktail spoiler. There is a special compartment to keep helmets. Because driving without a helmet is not very safe in these types of cars. In addition to flies, splashing stones can be dangerous. Collecting stone chips with your head is not recommended in that regard.

