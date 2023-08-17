Can it be an ounce more? The Ruf CTR3 Evo says yes!

At Ruf they are not averse to building crazy cars. One takes a Porsche and then turns it into something completely insane. We have known the Ruf CTR3 for years and during the Monterey Car Week the brand presented the ultimate further development. It’s the Ruf CTR3 Evo.

With the one-liner, the most powerful Ruf to date, the German car brand immediately falls in. yay! A 3.8 liter six-cylinder boxer with two turbos gives you 800 hp and 989 Nm of torque to play with. Unfortunately, performance information has not been disclosed. But everyone can guess that with these specs you are not the last to leave at the traffic light.

To reduce the weight, the body is made of kevlar composite. Just like the also newly presented Ruf R Spyder, this CTR3 Evo also gets goodies from McPherson for the suspension. To stop the violence, carbon ceramic brakes with six pistons have been installed. The rear wing also rises to help with braking.

And then the appearance of the Ruf. It is clearly the CTR3 as we know the original model, but with the volume knob turned all the way to max. The blue color also helps, we must say.

The front still looks like its predecessor. Certainly not the rear. Four round rear lights, a large spoiler and carbon bucket seats in the interior that you don’t just fly out of during the better cornering. A car that wants to eat you up as soon as it gets the chance. Yes, we get the Ruf CTR3 Evo.

This article Ruf CTR3 Evo is the most powerful Ruf to date appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Ruf #CTR3 #Evo #powerful #Ruf