Ferrari in France registered “A bad setback” to quote the team principal Mattia Binotto. The Scuderia di Maranello, in fact, for the first time in this 2021 did not move the Constructors’ classification despite seeing both the SF21s of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc reach the finish line. The two drivers started from the third and fourth row as a result of the fifth and seventh position obtained in qualifying, but the race soon turned into what the Monegasque defined. “A fucking hell”.

Ferrari tire problems, Binotto: “They can be tackled next year”

The head of Ferrari strategists, Inaki Rueda, commented on the official channel Youtube of the Scuderia the race of Le Castellet as regards the strategy: “We qualified with both cars with the medium compound tire, the best to start the race – her words – but when Charles Leclerc was overtaken by Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren we decided to immediately switch to hard tires, anticipating the stop. In this way we undercut all the riders we were fighting with, but then it became clear that we would not be able to finish the race on that set of hard tires. So we then made a second stop to mount another set of hard tires. With Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, we extended the first stint with the averages, thus managing to finish the race on the hard sides by making only one stop. In the end, however, his pace was necessarily very slow ”.

Ferrari: the rims did not dispose of the excess heat

With hindsight Inaki Rueda would have set the race on two stops with both machines, although this would hardly have guaranteed a better result: “Probably the two stops were the best strategy, at least for us, we would hardly have achieved more, but at least the drivers would have suffered less while driving”. Team principal Mattina Binotto pointed out that the deterioration and graining of the tires is due to excessive overheating probably due to the rims. A problem that will not be solved before 2022.