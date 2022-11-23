In Abu Dhabi the Ferrari achieved its objectives: second place in both classifications. Objectives which, despite clashing with the premises of the first three races, represent the best of what the Scuderia from Maranello could ask for from the season starting from the Hungaroring. The gap created with Red Bull starting from Hungary is too much, and there are too many mistakes at all levels. Iñaki ended up under accusation Rueda, responsible for race strategies, who nonetheless claims that the Reds executed the Abu Dhabi race plan perfectly both with Charles Leclerc than with Carlos Sainz.

“Our predictions before the GP confirmed how the race really was strategy-level pull between the single medium-hard stop and the one with two pit stops. We had the luxury of having two sets of hard tyres, which few had. We thought that the fastest strategy was the double stop, and therefore medium-hard-hard. However, we approached the race with an open mind. We started on the medium tires with the aim of seeing how the situation would evolve regarding our two end-of-season objectives“he told the Ferrari channels. “As for Carlos’ race, Hamilton took his position at the start and then took it back in turn 6 with great braking. We had to decide which strategy to adopt with him and we opted for a two-stop tactic, also because we had to fight the Mercedes behind. Hamilton chose to stop once and was very close to the end, we believe that Carlos would still have prevailed (the Briton retired a few laps from the end, ed)”.

“As for Charles’ race, he played it with Perez. Although the Mexican was in front, Charles got very close to him, to the point of entering the window of undercut. Perez thus had to stop early and was forced into a two-stop strategy. We kept Charles out as long as possible so that we could then decide whether he would stop us once or twice. Also in the second stint Charles gained on Perez, and by lap 33 we were again in the undercut window. Perez had to make a decision: stop again or let Charles do the undercut? Perez decided to stop and therefore Charles stayed on track and he executed the one-stop strategy perfectly. Therefore, on Sunday the GP was clearly not one or two stops away, but it was a question of executing the race plan in the best possible way. We will analyze this race and all the others for be able to improve in view of 2023. We are looking forward to fighting for the title“, added the Spaniard.