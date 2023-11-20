Party will replace Luciano Bivar with number 2 of the acronym aiming at municipal elections and reducing internal friction

União Brasil will bring forward the change of command of the acronym from May 2024 to February. The lawyer and vice-president of the party, Antonio Rueda will replace Luciano Bivar as president. The measure is being discussed at a meeting of the acronym’s National Executive this Monday (20.nov.2023). The objective is to have a new command to define strategies, new affiliations and agreements in the States for municipal elections. There is also an interest in reducing internal friction between politicians and Bivar. Initially the convention was scheduled for May 4th. There is still no set February date for the exchange.