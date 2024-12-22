«When we Galicians get together, we sound very good. And our future has to sound even better. The popular party congratulated the Galicians this Christmas in a video in which the leader of the party and president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, also took the role of choir director to make it clear that, when the Galicians get together, “They sound very good.” A complete staging with which the PPdeG wanted to surpass last year’s already iconic video, which featured cameos such as Rajoy, Feijóo and Koldo, and in which the group knew how to draw on the purest Galician retranca to cast the look back at some of the most memorable moments of the year.

Already in the first seconds of the video one of the star cameos appears, that of the former president of the Government, Mariano Rajoy, which, drew on the viral comment he made in the La Roja Forum about the inconvenience of the new plastic bottle caps. “I don’t know if I’ll get there on time, there’s a plug at the entrance,” says the popular man as the video starts.

They have also participated in the Christmas greetings of the popular Young men from Arousa, by Raúl Santamaría – councilor for the PP in Vilagarcía de Arousa – who this year made the public fall in love with the Telecinco program Rección en Cadena, with a reference to how, finally and after friction with the network, they will not ring the bell.

There were also a couple of criticisms online nationally, following the humorous tone of the rest of the video. Among them, it can be seen as a Koldo Garcia He appears in the auditorium to “sing” – although the president remembers that this is not where he should do it, but in the courts – in a concert that, as the national leader of the PP says, Alberto Núñez Feijóo“it does sound good” -not like Catalan-. And, in a Galician key, the President of Parliament, Miguel Santalices, could not be missing, with his now classic “che che che”, which he uses from time to time in the plenary sessions of Parliament to bring order when the situation requires it.









A video in which the president’s daughters could not be missing, and neither could the members of his party. The general secretary, Paula Prado, and the four provincial presidents of the party, Diego Calvo (La Coruña), Elena Candia (Lugo), Luis Menor (Orense) and Luis López (Pontevedra) participate in the choir led by Rueda in the congratulations. And the interventions of the Minister of the Sea, Alfonso Villares, shine with their own light, who tells people that “you enter where you enter and you leave where you exit” – in clear reference to what was said in January after the oil spill. a pellet container near the Galician coast; or that of Toñito Rodríguez with one of his now legendary – and essential – banners, which reads »Galicia works, Rueda does not stop«.

Finally, the popular ones, led by the president, sing their version of Xuntos, by Juan Pardo, the campaign anthem, and also a Christmas carol to later wish all Galicians a Merry Christmas. «We want this Christmas to sound good for all Galicians. Because When we get together, we sound great.. And our future sounds even better. Happy holidays and a prosperous 2025,” concludes Rueda in a video that, once again, has not left anyone indifferent, and in which he also wanted to show his support for those affected by dana in Valencia.