Neither the six years of protests by workers nor the legal problems due to alleged reprisals against critical journalists have served to make the Xunta of Alfonso Rueda take steps to depoliticise the management of regional television and radio. Quite the contrary. The Galician Government has approved this Monday a draft law that annuls the norm that currently governs the Radio and Television Company of Galicia (CRTVG) and that has never been complied with. Approved by the PP itself 13 years ago, it provides for a management appointed by consensus with the opposition and the creation of bodies and regulations to protect the independence of journalists. These measures have remained only on paper since then and now Rueda is promoting a text that directly eliminates them and also allows him to appoint the head of public media if he does not reach an agreement with the other parties. He does so, in addition, appealing to the need to adapt to a regulation that the European Union recently created to protect the media from political control.

With a speech identical to the one he currently deploys as leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo arrived at the Xunta in 2009 accusing the previous left-wing government of political manipulation of the public media and promising a law to protect its independence. In Galicia he approved it in 2011, but the main points to de-governmentalise CRTVG were never fulfilled. He neither made a pact with the opposition regarding the general director (Alfonso Sánchez Izquierdo, the same one he appointed in 2009, is still in office) nor did he create a news council or a professional statute. The new draft promoted by his successor, which will be submitted to public view in the next few days, provides that if the name of the company’s top executive is not approved in the Galician Parliament by a qualified majority of two thirds in the first round, or three fifths in the second round, it will be decided by the absolute majority enjoyed by the PP.

Rueda justified this Monday that the reform aims to “avoid a blockage”, an “interim” that “cannot be perpetuated over time”, according to his words, but that the Galician Popular Party has been supporting for years by keeping Sánchez Izquierdo in his post. “The desirable thing”, argues the Galician president, is to reach an agreement with BNG and PSdeG-PSOE, but “if it is not possible”, he defends that a person chosen alone by his party be chosen. The draft also eliminates the obligation to approve a professional statute of CRTVG and a news council. The current law defends these two measures as guarantors of the “quality, professionalism and independence of news content”.

Another controversial point in the draft Law on Public Audiovisual Media Services in Galicia approved this Monday by the Consello de la Xunta is that, for the first time since the creation of regional radio and television in 1985, the broadcasting of content in languages ​​other than Galician will be permitted. Rueda argues that this will be a “one-off” use to “make Galician audiovisual production known abroad.” “Production will continue to be 100% in Galician, that is how it has to be,” stressed the president of the Xunta. “Another thing is the possibility of broadcasting this production in other languages,” mainly in Spanish and English, he points out.

The BNG sees this draft bill as “an absurdity” and “a brutal democratic setback”. Deputy Olalla Rodil accuses Rueda of “trying to take over absolute control” of public radio and television, his “propaganda terminal”. The nationalists denounce that the elimination of the news council and the professional status in CRTVG eradicates “any hint of professional participation that could contradict the editorial line set by the party”. And they describe the official use of languages ​​other than Galician in a company whose function is to normalise the language of Galicia as a “very serious attack on linguistic rights”.

The PSdeG agrees that the reform is a step by the Galician PP to take “absolute control” of the public media and calls for a parliamentary appearance by Rueda. The socialist deputy Silvia Longueira recalls that Galician television is immersed in a crisis, with a 30% drop in audience, a budget that “dropped to 2009 levels” and an outsourcing of its own production “of 64%, well above the average of other regional channels”, in addition to having nine executives charged with workplace harassment of a critical journalist.

Impartiality in the hands of an advisory board with few journalists

The reform of the current CRTVG law is necessary, according to the Xunta, to adapt it to the changes that have occurred in recent times “in the patterns of audiovisual consumption” and to the new regulations, including the European regulation with which the EU intends to protect the pluralism and independence of the media. The Galician draft law includes a name change for the regional radio and television company, which would be called Corporación de Servizos Audiovisuais de Galicia to open itself, says Rueda, to the new formats born with the “digital transformation”.

The new law provides for the creation of an advisory board for public and professional participation, which will be responsible for ensuring pluralism, objectivity, impartiality, truthfulness and independence of the content of Galician public media. It will have 15 members. In addition to the director general of the body, there will be nine representatives of different sectors of society (from health to science, including consumer organisations) elected by the regional parliament by a two-thirds majority or, if this is not achieved, by a three-fifths majority in a second vote. Another three members will come from the cultural industries and will be appointed by the Galician government; and the last two will be public media workers and the election method will be designed by the board of directors of the body. All the people on this body, criticise the socialists, will be appointed “by organisations controlled by the PP”.