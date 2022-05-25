“Leclerc was unlucky, but in the second half of the race I think the battle would have been very tight”. Thus the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at the end of the Spanish Grand Prix he declared that the Milton Keynes team had not given up the Barcelona race despite the numerous unforeseen events that affected the race of the winner, Max Verstappen, who upset the strategy in light of the malfunctions at DRS to override George Russell.

Ferrari’s head of strategy, Inaki Ruedaexplained how in Maranello they had been preparing for the race since Friday on a tactical level: “We knew that in Barcelona the race would be characterized by more than one pit stop and so we tried to come to the race with as many new tires as possible that were not hard compound, a compound that we discarded among those to be used in race because it is too hard even for the extreme temperatures of Montmelò “.

Charles Leclerc in Q2 therefore used a set of soft tires used to overcome the cut in that Qualifying session: “Leclerc was very good – added Rueda – because so he had for the race one set of new soft tires and two sets of new medium tires. The new tire in the race stint can be worth a better performance that varies from four to seven seconds and therefore we had set up a two-stop strategy starting with the soft and then moving on to the medium for the remaining two stints “.

Leclerc’s goal was to open a gap between himself and Verstappen in the first part of the race of four seconds to protect himself from Verstappen’s undercut: “The undercut is very powerful in Barcelona, goes from two to four seconds, which is the gap that Leclerc had to open between himself and Verstappen in our plans. He had started his progression when the Dutchman went off the track put Charles’ race downhill until the technical knockout “Rueda concluded.