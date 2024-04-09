Alfonso Rueda underwent his first test at the polls with his mentor fighting to advance his career towards La Moncloa. Unlike the four campaigns that brought Alberto Núñez Feijóo to the presidency of Galicia, he had no choice but to agitate in his electoral messages for amnesty, Bildu, Puigdemont and the “breakup” of Spain. He didn't do bad at all. After his incontestable absolute majority, Rueda has chosen to open the doors of the Xunta to the issues that support Feijóo's opposition strategy to Pedro Sánchez. In his investiture speech, delivered this Tuesday, the Galician baron of the PP announced that he will create in his Government a “directorate of Constitutional Affairs” that, under the umbrella of the Presidency, will depend on the Legal Department. “It is very necessary in the face of attacks and questions of the Constitution,” he defended. “Galicia will defend its regulations and approaches legally and will contribute to the unity of our country,” he said.

Rueda has charged against the amnesty for the Catalan independentists because “Spain is going to continue without stability” and accuses Sánchez's Government of being “focused on its survival.” He sees “more than enough indications” that the socialist “is willing to break the territorial balance” and use “the pillars of the State” as “bargaining currency to obtain political gains.” The popular has had no problems combining these statements with the defense of “moderate” positions against “crispation.” He has rejected the “trench politics”, has distanced himself from the “saviors” and “flag-bearers of extreme positions”, and has promised “dialogue” with Sánchez: “Expect me to reach out to the central government, always with a vocation for May our land progress and always having loyalty to the other party.”

Rueda has stressed from the podium that Catalonia “does not have more rights nor is it more dignified than Galicia.” In his opinion, the Catalan community advocates the “unilateral rupture of interterritorial solidarity” with the “complicity” of BNG and PSdeG-PSOE. “Galicia is not going to remain silent,” he announced. The Galician Executive will demand a “fair” regional financing model, which “corrects the inequalities accumulated” in recent years and in which the funds it receives “are not based on what others received before.” He calls on Sánchez to “avoid the temptation of bilateralism into which he is falling.” “Everyone's future must be decided together,” he argues. As soon as he takes office, he will ask Sánchez for a meeting to convey his demands, including the “immediate” convening of the forum of regional presidents.

Rueda has dedicated a good part of his speech in the Galician Parliament to the social protest and judicial problems that certain industrial projects are dragging on in Galicia, such as wind farms or macrocellulose promoted by the Portuguese Altri in Lugo. Without mentioning the Portuguese company expressly, he has responded to the criticism that this factory has caused, which is in the midst of environmental processing. The plant, which Feijóo promoted as a factory of sustainable textile fibers from eucalyptus wood, has lost the support of the BNG, the PSdeG-PSOE and part of the citizens as soon as it was known that it would include the production of 400,000 tons of soluble cellulose with a use of water from the Ulla River equivalent to all that consumed by the province currently.

In addition to the Altri pulp case, the Superior Court of Xustiza of Galicia has provisionally paralyzed 27 wind farms authorized by the Xunta after complaints from neighborhood and environmental platforms due to their environmental impact. In his investiture speech, Rueda has defended the “independence” of the Xunta officials who evaluate these facilities, has promised to fight in the courts in defense of these complexes and has warned that “he will not compromise in the face of populist positions that they consider that no industrial project can go ahead in Galicia.” The popular believes that behind the opposition to these initiatives there are people who “out of ideology” respond “systematically 'no' to any business project.”

More tax reductions on inheritances

After ironizing old criticisms made by Galician nationalism to industries and infrastructure that ended up being implemented, Rueda has offered the opposition led by the BNG an industrial pact that would include measures that the PP has already announced that it will promote thanks to its absolute majority. Among them, the Xunta's commitment to process in a single year all projects that involve a minimum of two million euros of investment and 25 jobs, with compensation for their promoters if this deadline is not met. He has also revealed that in the new structure of his government, environmental powers will no longer share a department with housing and urban planning. Rueda will create a Ministry of the Environment to “ensure even more if possible” compliance with the regulations and guarantee “maximum agility” in the procedures.

In this mandate, Rueda also promises more tax reductions on inheritances; fewer requirements to access in vitro fertilization and egg freezing in public healthcare; aid for extracurricular activities and remedial classes; and more than 4,000 public homes in four years. “I promise to govern with my word,” he stated. “Every decision you make and every step you take will be in the supreme and exclusive interest of Galicia.”

The investiture debate will continue this Thursday with the participation of the three opposition parties. This Tuesday, his spokespersons evaluated Rueda's speech in the corridors of Parliament. Ana Pontón (BNG) has summarized the popular intervention as “groundhog day” and has reproached him for his “canned” proposals and “failed recipes”: “Where are the strategic projects?” The socialist José Ramón Gómez Besteiro believes that Rueda “lacks a project and has plenty of hostility.” Armando Ojea (DO), the only deputy from Gonzalo Pérez Jácome's party, has announced that he will abstain from the vote due to the PP's lack of commitments to Ourense, the province from which its formation comes.

