Rue Valley “tells of a man trapped in a time loop surrounded by a colorful cast with complex emotional stories, each of which hides unexpected secrets. Struggling with mental problems, the protagonist must rise from the depths, digging into the anomaly to discover its enigmatic origins.”

Developer Emotion Spark Studio and publisher Owlcat Games have announced their new game: Valley Street a narrative role-playing game inspired by Disco Elysium and with a comic book graphic style.

What is Rue Valley about?

There Official game description reads, in translation: “Free yourself from a mysterious time loop! Embark on a journey of self-discovery and resilience. Delve into the enigmatic depths of the small forgotten town: Rue Valley.”

“Every day seems like an uphill battle against the shadows of one’s own mind. Along the way, you’ll meet a captivating cast of characters, each struggling with their own emotional complexities and revealing hidden depths as you get to know them.”

“Will you find the courage to reveal the secrets of this temporal anomaly? Can you discover the strength within you to overcome adversity and forge a brighter tomorrow?

“Create your personality in Rue Valley. You can be a cold-hearted loner who thinks of everything or a melodramatic blowhard who always trusts his instincts. Whether you mirror your true self or play someone entirely different, your character will shape your dialogue and interactions in the game.”

“Store memories in a graph, unlocking intentions and mindsets as you progress through the story. Challenge yourself with outlandish mindsets for unexpected and hilarious dialogue, and experiment with personality-altering status effects: become more extroverted when drunk, or more sensitive when anxious. Experiment with different responses and timing, because the cycle will start all over again anyway, right?

If you’re intrigued by Disco Elysium-style games, check out Esoteric Ebb, which we demoed.