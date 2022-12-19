Rudy Zerbi has made its way in recent years in the world of television and today we can say that it is one of the best known faces of Channel 5. His participation in Friends it’s at You are worth it it is now fixed. Rudy, born Rodolfo, has been able to conquer everyone with his sympathy and his tendency to get involved even in nice entr’actes.

Source: web

But when it comes to getting serious, Zerbi does it with the competence that sets him apart. He is a well-known record producer as well as music critic. He has been working in this artistic branch for years and today he can be said to be a great connoisseur.

Before arriving on Canale 5 in the programs of Maria DeFilippi, Rudy worked for a long time at Sony first as a record producer and then as CEO. He also has a past as a speaker at Radio Deejay.

For some years it has also come to know that his natural father is a very famous character on Italian television: David Mengacci. In several interviews, Rudy confessed that he only found out about it in 2001 when his mother, believing she was about to pass away, confided the secret to her son. Today he is also the father of 4 splendid children: Tommaso and Luca from his first ex-wife Simona, Edoardo from Carlotta, Leo instead from Maria.

Yet there is an aspect of Rudy’s private life that you probably won’t know. Zerbi is in fact a graduate, but at a completely different faculty from the job he then decided to carry out. After studying at the linguistic high school in the city of Rapallo, Zerbi enrolled in the faculty of Law graduating successfully.

Well yes, dear Rudy Zerbi is a doctor of law even if he finally decided to do another job.