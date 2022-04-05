Rudy Zerbi he has now been a professor in the school of Amici di Maria De Filippi for 10 years.

Before taking the professorship, the man participated in the program as a record company and hunted for talent.

Back in 2009, however, Rudy Zerbi made a mistake. I didn’t really understand Emma Marrone’s talent to the point of not hiring her for any position.

Today on TV, smiles and songs underlined the situation:

I would like to say that I regret not having fully understood, at the time, the great talent of Emma Marrone. This is indeed the truth. I was not yet a teacher at the time, but I went to Amici as a record company. But I think it’s important to admit your mistakes.

Even this year Rudy Zerbi he makes up Amic’s evening team together with Alessandra Celentano who recently wrote a letter to TV, Smiles and Canzoni talking about her colleagues:

I have a great time with Rudy Zerbi. I have to adapt to him who is absolutely incapable of dancing. But the sympathy of the result seems to be appreciated. He is like a principal dancer, an absolute protagonist.

Todaro? On a personal level I feel good. He is nice, cute, I also danced bachata with him but in the merits of the dance taught, here we have very different visions. And two different ages and degrees of experience. But it makes me very angry. But over the years I’ve gotten used to separating the private and professional spheres. I do not bear a grudge.