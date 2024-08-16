London (AFP)

Manchester City, the English champions for the last four seasons, will miss the services of their brilliant Spanish midfielder Rodri in their opening match against Chelsea, according to what the team’s Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola, announced.

Rodri, 28, has finally returned to training after being injured in his country’s 2-1 win over England in the European Championship final.

While Guardiola, 53, hopes that the trio of Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker, who returned to training in the middle of this week after an extended break following the continental final, will be ready for the match at Stamford Bridge, Rodri has not been given the green light to return to the “green rectangle”.

Asked if Rodri would play against Chelsea on Sunday, Guardiola said in a press conference: “No chance. He is training now. I don’t know. I haven’t seen him yet. He feels good. We have to see how he feels after training.”

“I’m sure they won’t be ready to play 90 minutes, maybe yes, maybe 15 minutes,” he added of Foden, Stones and Walker.