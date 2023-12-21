Dhe former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who must pay almost $150 million in damages for defaming two former election workers, has filed for bankruptcy. This emerges from a court document published on Thursday. The 79-year-old ally of former President Donald Trump was sentenced to the damages last week because he falsely claimed after the 2020 presidential election that aides had thrown away ballot papers for Trump and counted fake papers for Democrat Joe Biden.

The two election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss in the state of Georgia, who are mother and daughter, sued. Both women received national attention last year when they testified before the Congressional Committee investigating the Capitol attack. People threatened her and wished her death, Moss said.

The two women, who are black, accused Giuliani of his claims destroying their reputations and leading to numerous threats, including racist ones, against them. A jury in Washington found them right.