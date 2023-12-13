The girl who denounced Rudy Guede: “At first I didn't understand those behaviors, but then…”

It comes out into the open 23 years old who decided to report Rudy Guede, her ex-boyfriend. The killer, sentenced to 16 years in prison for complicity in the murder of Meredith Kercher, has once again ended up at the center of the debate for a alleged incident of violence towards his ex. The young woman who reported him calls him a “narcissistic manipulator“. The investigating judge – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – confirmed for the Ivorian the measure of the ban on approaching 500 meters and the electronic bracelet. Even if he denied all the accusations. “He – says the 23 year old – he was already in semi-freedom and I frequented the library where he worked. I only saw him there, I didn't know him as the “Rudy from the Meredith case”, I didn't know that he went back to prison in the evening. In 2008 I was 8 years old…”. When they started dating, some friends explained everything to her: “But I was already in love with him and I didn't want to fully believe it“.

“In Rudy – continues the girl to Il Corriere – I could see a good personwho had erased his past”. And she says that then he told her “in generic way the facts of Perugia and I didn't look into it further. The real change came when he finished serving his sentence. Certain attitudes with me… We had been together for a few weeks.” There was pushinghe says, but not beatings: “He started with small gestures for which then he apologized and that I forgave him. Looking back now, he knew he was wrong but he also knew he would be forgiven. I no longer know if those apologies were sincere.” Then came the complaint: “We had already broken up a few months ago, I had gone back to living alone in Grosseto and I understood that he wouldn't stop. He wrote to me, called me, three times he came without telling mehas the keys to the house in Viterbo. Now I go out as little as possible and I'm careful“.

