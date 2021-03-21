The trademark of much of Sacha Baron Cohen’s television career is hidden cameras. Or, actually, the scenes in which the protagonists know they are being filmed, but not that they are interacting with actors.

This leads to unusual, surprising situations that make viewers wonder how they were filmed without getting into serious trouble and how much of what is seen is scripted. That is what distinguished Borat (2006) and was repeated in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm (2020).

Monica Levinson, producer of both films, said that in the sequel they faced difficulties due to this work methodology. The most notorious was that Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, tried to have the film crew arrested after being involved in one of the most talked about scenes in the film.

Maria Bakalova and Sacha Baron Cohen in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

There Giuliani is seen going to a hotel room together with the character played by Maria Bakalova after an interview she does, and it seems that he hopes to have sex with the girl. Donald Trump’s lawyer denied that was what he was doing.

In the film, Bakalova plays Borat’s daughter, Tutar Sagdiyev, who is fifteen years old. The Bulgarian actress, who is nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance, was 23 years old at the time..

Apparently, when the politician left the hotel room, he was furious at the scene in which he had been involved. “He claimed we were trying to extort money from him at the time, but we didn’t ask for anything,” Levinson said. in a virtual panel held on Saturday, March 20, by the Producers Guild of the United States.

Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”. The scene in question.

“He called all his New York City cops and charged us with extortion, which is a federal crime. It was very smart of him to bring that up, “the producer said.

Levinson said the hotel locked up the Borat outside the suite where the Giuliani scene had been filmed. Luckily for them, they had already managed to get the images out of the room.

“That’s always first,” Levinson stressed. “We hid the data in our pants. There are always ways to make sure we get the data. “. The problem was that the film crew couldn’t get the cameras and other items out of the hotel room, and they had more scenes to shoot the next day.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova, in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

“We actually had to rent new equipment,” Levinson recalled. “We went through a very stressful time that night because the hotel wouldn’t let us take anything out of the rooms.”

It is not the first time that Levinson has faced these obstacles because of Borat. When they filmed the first one, he said, he spent 19 hours in jail. That experience led her to anticipate, to prevent her team members from going through the same thing if Giuliani’s complaint was successful..

“We ended up talking to our attorneys,” Levinson revealed. “I called the production team and said, ‘Let’s get everyone to New Jersey tonight.’ It was 11pm. I didn’t want the whole team to repeat what happened to me in the first movie.”

Rudy Giuliani. AP Photo

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is nominated for two of the Oscars, which will be delivered on April 25. In addition to the Best Supporting Actress category, she competes for Best Adapted Screenplay. There are nine screenwriters nominated, including Baron Cohen himself.

