Former New York mayor and former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is the subject of a civil complaint filed by a former employee, who accuses him of repeatedly harassing and sexually assaulting her when he worked for the former US president. .

According to the 70-page lawsuit, Giuliani would have made several inappropriate comments and “sexual demands” during the period in which the collaborator, Noelle Dunphy, worked for him, from January 2019 to January 2021.

The complaint, filed in New York, does not mention rape, but describes a scene in which he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on her during a party at her Manhattan apartment.

The plaintiff claims to have audios that prove the harassment. According to her, Giuliani consumed a lot of alcohol and openly took Viagra. He also demanded sexual favors “while taking calls on speakerphone from friends and high-profile clients, including President Trump.”

According to the “New York Daily News”, one of the representatives of the former mayor of New York states that he “vehemently and completely denies the allegations contained in the lawsuit and intends to defend himself vigorously against them. This is pure stalking and attempted extortion,” he added.

Mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001, Giuliani became very popular for his management of the 9/11 attacks, which gave him presidential ambitions. However, he failed in the 2008 Republican primary.

In 2016, Giuliani supported Trump, to whom he was an adviser. He stood out in the 2020 presidential elections as one of the strongest voices who denounced, without evidence, fraud.

Noelle Dunphy, who also sues Giuliani, 78, for non-payment of wages, seeks $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages.