From the stoic mayor who guided New York after the attack of September 11, 2001, the public image of Rudy giuliani has suffered a spectacular decline in recent years which has led to him being beaten and ridiculed in media and social networks as a personal lawyer for Donald Trump and now the subject of investigations for alleged conspiracy with Ukrainian officials.

His leadership role in a New York City traumatized by the worst terrorist attack in history earned him the title of “mayor of America” and was described over and over as a “hero”, while Queen Elizabeth II awarded him the title of Honorary Knight of Her Majesty and Time magazine named him “Person of the Year” in 2001.

But this week he received the latest in a series of blows that have overshadowed his career –much of it received since he associated with Trump– with the FBI search of his New York residence and office, after which they seized more than half a dozen electronic devices.

Specifically, the US authorities are trying to establish whether Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration in 2019 in favor of Ukrainian officials and businessmen, who were allegedly helping the lawyer find dirty laundry about Trump’s political rivals heading into the 2020 election, including current president Joe Biden.

According to the media, the investigations also revolve around the controversial 2019 dismissal of the US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who in October of that year hinted during an appearance before Congress that her dismissal It could have to do with the financial interests in Ukraine of Giuliani’s partners.

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s lawyer, during a press conference. AP Photo

“Obviously … they hate me, and they hate Trump, which is probably the reason for all this, “Giuliani, 76, said last Thursday in his first statements after the search by the prosecutors involved in the case, which he made on his own radio program.

“To believe that I am some kind of Russian spy … Look at my career. I mean … look at my past, my career …”, insisted the lawyer, who also became a prosecutor for the Southern District of New York in the 1980s.

A corrupted image

The ex-mayor, however, had already lost an important part of his bulging prestige when FBI agents searched his residence. The moment that most graphically reflected this occurred last November during one of the numerous press conferences in which he denounced the alleged irregularities of the last US elections, in which Trump, his client, lost to Biden. .

After about 40 minutes of exalted speech, in which he spoke of electoral fraud without presenting concrete evidence, chorretones of brown sweat began to fall down his cheeks, something that the public attributed to some type of product that the New Yorker had used to try to cover his gray hair.

The photos of the strange episode, which occurred shortly after the election results were known, they ran like wildfire through social networks and they were the subject of countless memes and jokes about the lawyer, which also made headlines and covers.

“Rudy’s hair dye is going to be mistaken for oil. How not be careful, the US is going to invade him,” joked one Twitter user. “Being with Rudy Giuliani is so horrible that even his hair dye is trying to escape,” read another.

The jokes and the decline

Days before this incident, he had already starred in another organizational failure, when he held a press conference representing the Trump electoral campaign.

To the surprise of reporters present, the event took place in a dilapidated parking lot outside of Philadelphia, near a crematorium and a “sex shop”, and in front of a small landscaping business called Four Seasons Total Landscaping, which his team is believed to have mistaken for the luxurious Four Seasons hotel chain.

The embarrassing mistake too was the subject of incessant ridiculeAlthough at least there was one beneficiary, since the small establishment began to sell T-shirts and other products with slogans in a humorous tone, with which they obtained around 1.3 million dollars.

But shortly before that incident, Giuliani had already been ridiculed in the satirical film “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, by British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

During the filming of the film, which follows a mockumentary format, the US president’s legal advisor granted an interview to the actress Maria Bakalova, believing that she was a journalist with whom, upon completing the questionnaire, He agreed to have a drink alone in a hotel room.

There, the hidden cameras recorded him at a time when he reaches into his pants lying on the bed in front of Bakalova, images that portrayed him as a public figure who takes advantage of his fame to maintain relationships with young women.

This week, the networks have continued to joke about the latest incident that Giuliani has experienced, the registration of his residence, although this can have much more serious consequences.

“Now Giuliani will be sweating”say numerous Twitter posts, which have once again brought up snapshots of dark-toned sweat, but this time netizens have made it drip all over their faces.

John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security adviser, reflected on Saturday the perplexity with which public opinion is observing the rapid deterioration of the image of the politician and lawyer.

“I can not explain it. I think it’s very tragic for Rudy and his family. I can’t explain it, “Bolton said in an interview with CNN about Giuliani’s transformation from hero to some kind of hybrid between buffoon and villain.

“But a lot of people have been hurt after partnering with Trump, because Trump only cares about himself, and I think Rudy is one of those people.”

