Pioli, five goals and five defeats with Inzaghi’s Inter: his Milan’s nightmare derbies

Stefano Pioli had a decidedly difficult weekend: the defeat suffered against Inter in the derby it was a hard blow for his Milan, who failed the first major final exam of the season. In the midst of many cries of alarm in recent hours, to paraphrase an old football motto it should also be underlined that ‘It’s better to lose once with 5 goals than five times with one to zero’: in the end, for the Devil they are three points less than table leaders Inter (it is fair to remember that before the derby they had won and convinced against Bologna, Turin and on the Roma pitch). But it is equally obvious that the five signed by Thuram, Lautaro, Mkhitaryan (double) and Frattesi was heavy.



The blame attributed to Pioli? Milan suffer their fifth defeat out of five in 2023 against Inter, a team that, ready-to-go, often started with a handicap in the derby and went straight down (it had already happened in the Supercoppa Italia and in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final), the position of Davide Calabria as full-backdirector more centralized ‘Cancello-Walker style’ (Guardiola style) with Simone Inzaghi’s players sinking their shots (also) on the right. And a pair of central Thiaw-Kjaer who are more ‘positional’ (compared to faster players such as the absent Tomori and Kalulu) who perhaps have not been protected in the best way, thus often finding himself having to try to contain the unleashed Thuram and Lautaro in ‘open field’.

Thuram, Lautaro-Mkhitaryan bring Milan to their knees: Inter show.

Among the Rossoneri, Giroud and… The derby report cards are saved

“The substitutions were an extreme attempt to reopen the match… If you score 3-2 you reopen it. Everyone does it by putting a few more attackers out of balance. But Milan’s way of defending leads you to have imbalances”was for example Beppe Bergomi’s analysis on Sky Sport on the Rossoneri defeat on Saturday. “Not only at 3-1, but even before that he always accepted one-on-ones from behind. This way of attacking with the full-backs entering the pitch, once they intercept the ball the two centre-backs are always left to play it with the two attackers.”

Returning to the approach to the match, Stefano Pioli must be said to have rejected the criticisms after the match: “I think that in the first 4 minutes we were the only ones holding the ball and in a situation where we were also in a good position… Those are the classic episodes in which they were smarter than us. We have to work on this.”

Pioli, the fans’ #pioliout hashtag. Curva Sud Milan: “It’s not a question of losing derbies but how they lose them”

Statements that the fans did not like. In the meantime, the #pioliout hashtag used by AC Milan fans has become trending on social media. Meanwhile, the Curva Sud Milano expressed its thoughts on the defeat with a statement: “the value of the words is directly proportional to the value of those who pronounce them. For you, dear Milan, it is not a question of losing derbies but of how they are lost! One more time in the exact same way. And someone probably has to ask two questions about how to prepare for this match!”.

Pioli, Milan’s trust in the coach

The Rossoneri coach is actually not under discussion within the club in via Aldo Rossi and there is no possibility of a change on the bench: Stefano Pioli enjoys the trust of the management. Obviously a reaction will be neededsince the debut in the Champions League against Newcastle and in the next championship matches leading to the second break (Verona at San Siro, midweek away to Cagliari, Lazio at home and then on the Genoa pitch – just three days after the match on Borussia Dortmund’s ground).

Milan-Newcastle, where to watch it on TV and streaming. Probable lineups



Rudy Garcia, Napoli champions of Italy start the season on an uphill climb

From Milan to Naples. From Spalletti to Garcia in the shadow of Vesuvius. The start of the season for the French coach and his team has been uphill. With the scudetto on his chest, won by playing great football from start to finish, obviously the expectations of the Neapolitan fans were and are very high, also considering that essentially the Italian champion group (except for Kim) has been reconfirmed in its entirety, starting from Osimenh and Kvaratskhelia jewels. The defeat at home against Lazio (with a very unconvincing second half) and the draw at Genoa (first hour of play below expectations) lit a warning light in Napoli’s engine.

The brilliant team in control of the pitch admired a year ago, devastating in attack (77 goals scored) and almost impenetrable in defense (only 28 goals conceded) is currently a memory. More than the tension shown at 2-2 by Kvara in the 89th minute (“What are you doing?? But why??”, the words of the Georgian addressing the bench, when he was replaced by Alessio Zerbin at Marassi) it is urgent to rediscover the certainties that belonged to the winning Napoli that won the scudetto. And Kvara himself, deservedly elected MVP in the last championship, must return to the brilliant and unstoppable player seen in the past (six months without goals in the championship, the last against Torino on 19 March).

Kvaratskhelia (photo Lapresse)



Having said that four championship games with 7 points won (minus five from league leaders Inter) represent at most a small wake-up call over the course of a very long season, Rudy Garcia’s Napoli will certainly be called upon to react in the next matches. The calendar brings Osimenh and his teammates to their debut in the Champions League on the Braga pitch (before the stellar match on 3 October at Diego Maradona against Real Madrid), while in the championship the tests will be in Bologna, at home against Udinese, then away to Lecce and Fiorentina before the break.

