The defeat against Red Star was not the worst news for Real Madrid on Monday. Rudy Fernández could not finish the postponed match of the Euroleague, corresponding to matchday 19, due to back problems. The Mallorcan collided with Branko Lazic when trying to capture a divided ball on the perimeter and fell badly on the floor a minute after the end of the duel and with 71-76 on the scoreboard for the Serbs. The action was considered unsportsmanlike.

As soon as he fell to the ground, it was seen that the forward could not continue in the crash. Rudy did not get up and, between gestures of pain, touched the lower part of his back, his lumbar. He left the track and was treated for a few minutes on the bench. Finally, he went to the changing rooms with the help of a member of the Madrid staff. The severity of the injury to the Spanish international is unknown at the moment.

The affected area is another bad sign. Fernández has been dealing with back problems for years, which has been operated on several times throughout his career.. In 2009 when he was a Portland player, in 2012 when he was playing in Denver and in 2015, already in a Madrid that does not win to disappointment: first, the departure of Facundo Campazzo and then the injury for the entire season of Anthony Randolph.