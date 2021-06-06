I ride a circus and dwarfs grow. That’s what Pablo Laso must think, who sees how day in and day out he also loses a new weapon to face this final stretch of the season. This Sunday, in the first match of the Endesa League semifinal against Valencia Basket, the coach from Vitoria suffered the fall of Rudy Fernández, who could not finish the match.

The forward had to retire in the fourth quarter, with only 30 seconds on the track in that period (11:03 total), by a puncture in the adductor. Rudy will undergo more medical tests this Monday, but his situation worries at the club, according to Carlos Sánchez Blaz (Onda Madrid).

He was not the only one who did not finish the duel against the taronjas. Usman Garuba had problems with the twin, he was charged. You will have no problems, in principle, to be at La Fonteta this Tuesday 8 (21:15, #Vamos).

Low and low

Rudy’s injury is one more. Before starting these semifinals, Madrid saw how they were left out so much Nicolás Laprovittola (right leg) as Sergio Llull (right calf). Casualties that joined the two positives for COVID, Alberto Abalde and Felipe Reyes. Anthony Randolph and Trey Thompkins were already out due to injury, while Facundo Campazzo and Gabriel Deck they left in the middle of the season for the NBA. In total, nine absences.

From that first game of the season, in La Laguna de Tenerife against Iberostar Tenerife in the Endesa Super Cup, only survive five: Usman Garuba, Walter Tavares, Carlos Alocén, Jaycee Carroll and Jeff Taylor.