Highlights: India successfully tests ‘Rudram’ anti radiation missile

Missile dropped from Sukhoi-30 fighter jet, hit right target

This missile can be launched under different conditions

‘Rudram’ has special kind of GPS for final attack

new Delhi

The test of ‘Rudram’ anti-radiation missile for the Indian Air Force has been successful. The Scientists of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) released the missile from the Sukhoi-30 fighter jet. DRDO said in the statement that ‘Rudram’ was completely successful in hitting its target. The range of this missile can vary under different circumstances. This missile is designed to destroy enemy air bases. This allows the enemy’s surveillance radar, tracking and communication system to be easily targeted.

The first missile of its kind in the country

This will be the first missile of its kind after the Air Force to join the fleet. The new generation anti-radiation missile (NGARM) has a range between 100 and 150 km. It is the first ground-to-air missile made by DRDO. DRDO has earlier built supersonic missiles like BrahMos in the same category with Russia. The NGARM weighs 140 kg and is equipped with a solid rocket motor. It is currently being tested with the Sukhoi Su-30MKI. But further it can also be combined with Mirage 2000, Jaguar, HAL Tejas and HAL Tejas Mark 2.

India Tests ‘Marine Brahmastra’, will blow submarine 650 km away

Continuous test amid tension with China

India is constantly testing missiles amid tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). India has tested four missiles since April-May. One of these ‘Nirbhay’ missiles is deployed at LAAC.

3 October: Shaurya ‘missile was successfully tested. This missile is a ground variant of the BA-05 missile being dropped from the submarine. The missile operates at a speed of match 7 or 2.4 kilometers per second at an altitude of 50 kilometers. The speed is so fast that the enemy’s radar sitting across the border will get less than 400 seconds to detect, track and intercept it.

23 September: Tested Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (AGTM) from MBT Arjun Tank. The missile struck the target exactly 3 kilometers away and destroyed it.



September 7: Hypersonic scramjet technology was demonstrated. After America, Russia and China, India became the fourth country to develop its own hypersonic technology. Carried out the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) test in Balasore. It covers a distance of six times the speed of sound in air. That is, the air defense system of the enemy country will not even get its inkling.

July 22: Third generation anti-tank guided missile ‘Dhruvastra’ was tested. It is a helicopter version of ‘Nag Helena’ (HELINA). Through this, enemy bunkers, armored vehicles and tanks can be destroyed by staining directly from the sky.