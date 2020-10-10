Highlights: India did the test of ‘Rudram-1’ anti radiation missile, was successful

Missile dropped from Sukhoi-30 fighter jet, hit right target

This missile can be launched under different conditions

‘Rudram-1’ has a special type of GPS, specializes in finding targets.

India has successfully test-fired the first indigenous anti-radiation missile, the Rudram-1. The missile, built by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), was dropped from the Sukhoi-30. This missile test was for the Indian Air Force. The launch platform of the country’s first new generation anti-radiation missile (NGARM) is currently Sukhoi. But it is also being launched with Jaguar, Mirage 2000 and Tejas. This missile is very special which is mastered in finding its target. Let’s know about India’s first NGARM Rudram-1.

What is an anti radiation missile?

These are the missiles that have been built to destroy the enemy’s communication system. They can also be used against enemy radars, jammers and even radio used for communication. These missiles are used in the early stages of a conflict. Apart from this, these missiles can also be dropped against sudden ground-to-air missiles. These missiles are fitted with sensors that find the source of radiation. The missile explodes as it approaches her.

What is special about Rudram-1?

NGARM has an on-board passive homing head (PHH) equipped with broadband capability as a primary guidance system. This gives the missiles the ability to choose their target from the emitters. The new NGRAM operates between DJ bands and can detect where radio frequencies are coming from 100 kilometers away.

Rudram-1 is a target-finding missile. It also has a radar dome. With this help the enemy’s radar on the ground can be destroyed.

Rudram missile can fire any target in the range of 100 to 250 km.

It is intended for testing on Sukhoi Su-30MKI. But in future it can also be used with Mirage 2000, Jaguar, HAL Tejas and HAL Tejas Mark 2.

The missile is about five and a half meters in length and weighs 140 kg.

Rudram-1 can also blow up enemy air defense systems as well as radar stations that shut themselves down to avoid detection.





Tests of major missiles conducted in the past



3 October: Shaurya ‘missile was successfully tested. This missile is a ground variant of the BA-05 missile being dropped from the submarine. The missile operates at a speed of match 7 or 2.4 kilometers per second at an altitude of 50 kilometers. The speed is so fast that the enemy’s radar sitting across the border will get less than 400 seconds to detect, track and intercept it.

23 September: Tested Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (AGTM) from MBT Arjun Tank. The missile struck the target exactly 3 kilometers away and destroyed it.

India tested ‘Marine Brahmastra’

September 7: Hypersonic scramjet technology was demonstrated. After America, Russia and China, India became the fourth country to develop its own hypersonic technology. Carried out the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) test in Balasore. It covers a distance of six times the speed of sound in air. That is, the air defense system of the enemy country will not even get its inkling.

July 22: Third generation anti-tank guided missile ‘Dhruvastra’ was tested. It is a helicopter version of ‘Nag Helena’ (HELINA). Through this, enemy bunkers, armored vehicles and tanks can be destroyed by staining directly from the sky.