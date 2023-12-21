A few days ago the former mayor of New York was sentenced to pay 148 million in compensation to two former scrutineers whom, as Donald Trump's lawyer, he had accused of fraud

Rudolph Giuliani files for bankruptcy. The former mayor of New York a few days ago was sentenced to pay 148 million in compensation for defaming two former Atlanta poll workers who Donald Trump's then lawyer had accused of electoral fraud in the elections won by Joe Biden in 2020 in Georgia.

The huge sum was added to a long one list of debts accumulated by the former iron prosecutorwho is no longer able to pay the legal fees in the many proceedings brought against him for his role in pursuing baseless accusations of electoral fraud after Trump's defeat in 2020. In the bankruptcy filing filed today in front of a federal courthouse in Manhattan, Giuliani listed debts of $500 million against assets of $10 million.

In recent months, the Republican had put his New York home up for sale for $6.5 million. And it also emerged that he had tried, unsuccessfully, to obtain financial help from Trump to pay his lawyers who are suing him for unpaid fees.