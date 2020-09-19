B.Today it is hardly understood that the reconstruction after the end of the war took place in forms that had been developed in the reconstruction staff by Albert Speer, Hitler’s chief architect. The supposedly democratic design methods, which were initially even applied across borders in both parts of Germany – and also in Austria – went back to modern architecture and the urban design models of the 1920s, but were in truth products from the studios of Nazi architects who in turn did so picking up where they, the same architects, had left off in 1933.