Rudkovskaya on the debt of figure skater Parsegova, who left for Tutberidze: where is the money, Zin?

Producer and wife of two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko, Yana Rudkovskaya, spoke out in Telegram-channel about paying off the debt of figure skater Arina Parsegova’s family to the Angels of Plushenko Academy.

Rudkovskaya denied information from choreographer Daniil Gleikhengauz that Eteri Tutberidze’s team, where Parsegova went, had paid off the debt. She noted that the funds had not reached the academy.

“And if the respected Daniil has grounds to claim that the debt to the Academy for Parsegova has been closed and the problem no longer exists, which is presented in the media as a fait accompli, then all that remains is to ask mom, as is the classic: “Where’s the money, Zin?” (quote from Vladimir Vysotsky’s song “Dialogue on TV” – note from “Lenta.ru”),” Rudkovskaya asked.

Earlier, Tutberidze said that she would help pay off the debt of Parsegova’s family. The specialist’s group held an open training session, which could be attended for 10 thousand rubles. As a result, more than 350 tickets were sold for the event.

Parsegova left Plushenko for Tutberidze in May 2023. After that, Plushenko’s academy filed a lawsuit against the skater. The claim was satisfied, and the athlete was ordered to pay 1.83 million rubles. The financial obligations to repay the debt will fall on her mother.