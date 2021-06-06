Music producer Yana Rudkovskaya revealed what name she will call her future daughter. She told about this in the show of the star psychologist Inna Tliashinova, writes “Interlocutor”.

The wife of the former figure skater, and now the coach, Evgeni Plushenko, said that she wants to name her daughter Catherine. The producer admitted that she had long dreamed of a daughter. “For any woman, motherhood is not only pleasant sensations, but also a very difficult path, difficult. I should have thought about childbirth earlier. But there was no time before. And it didn’t work, to be honest. My dream is to have a girl, ”she said.

Rudkovskaya told about her plans during an appointment with a psychologist. Tliashinova explained why Rudkovskaya never managed to give birth to a daughter. In her opinion, the producer herself was the only child in the family, so her mother was afraid of losing her daughter. Now, according to Tliashinova, this fear was transmitted to Rudkovskaya.

On October 1 of last year, another son was born to Rudkovskaya and Plushenko. The producer published a photo with the newborn, and also said that the child was named Arseny. Rudkovskaya admitted that she considers herself the happiest mother in the world.

Plushenko has a son from a previous marriage. Rudkovskaya also gave birth to two boys from her ex-husband. The newborn became the second joint child of the couple. On January 6, 2013, the figure skater and producer had a son, Alexander Plushenko, who became known in social networks as the Gnome Gnomych.