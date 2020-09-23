Yana Rudkovskaya commented on Wednesday, September 23, in an interview with Sport Exrness on the post of coach Eteri Tutberidze’s team on Instagram, in which the producer allegedly lures the skater Alina Zagitova to Evgeni Plushenko’s academy. The screen of the correspondence between Rudkovskaya and Zagitova is accompanied by the caption “is nobody enticing anyone?”

Plushenko’s wife confirmed that the correspondence was genuine, but noticed that it was taken out of context. She also added that she and Zagitova are subscribed to each other and sometimes correspond, but she has no idea how private correspondence fell into the wrong hands. Rudkovskaya hopes that “this did not happen at gunpoint or with a phone torn from her hands.”

“Messages are taken out of context. I do not see the words “train” there, and even more so some kind of negative in someone’s direction. Last year, Alina talked to me about the transition and possible participation in our shows, but decided to stay where she wanted to leave. We did not advertise this! She was underage then. Now I have received information that Alina will find out what kind of atmosphere we have in the academy. Perhaps it would be interesting for her to cooperate with us in some of our shows, not only in Russia, but also abroad. And we – with her. I wrote: if we are needed, we are open, ”she said.

The producer mentioned that she has her own version of all the correspondence, but she will not publish it, since she is a law-abiding citizen.

“It’s a shame that there are such illiterate citizens for whom laws are not written. I hope that Article 138 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation will be explained to the headquarters (Tutberidze – Ed.) By their lawyers. In between their workouts, “Rudkovskaya emphasized.

However, she concluded, it is necessary to “relax and live peacefully. Train, not intrigue. “

Earlier on September 22, the team of figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze published in Instagram stories the correspondence between Alina Zagitova and Yana Rudkovskaya, in which the producer and wife of the two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko announced the opening of the academy’s skating rink and that Alina was “expected”.

On September 12, 2020 European figure skating champion Russian athlete Alena Kostornaya explained why she decided to leave coach Eteri Tutberidze to the Evgeni Plushenko Academy. The fact that 16-year-old Kostornaya is moving from Tutberidze, with whom she trained since 2017, to Evgeni Plushenko, became known on July 31.

In May, another ward, the bronze medalist of the European Championship, Alexandra Trusova, passed from Tutberidze to Plushenko.