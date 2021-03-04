Producer Yana Rudkovskaya reacted to the departure of figure skater Alena Kostornaya from the academy of her husband Evgeni Plushenko. It is reported by “Sport-Express”.

She noted that she and her husband are relieved, as they are tired of worrying about the health of the athlete. According to Rudkovskaya, it is impossible to train and recover at the same time. She also noted that Plushenko advised Kostornaya to skip the season, but she refused.

The producer added that she considers Kostornaya a cool girl and an athlete. At the same time, Rudkovskaya recalled that good health is needed to achieve high results.

The return of Kostornaya to the group of Eteri Tutberidze became known earlier on Thursday, March 4. A few days earlier, in the final of the Russian Cup, the athlete took sixth place and was left without a ticket to the world championship, which was received by the student of Alexei Mishin Elizaveta Tuktamysheva. Plushenko explained the unsuccessful performance by the athlete’s health problems.

Kostornaya moved to the Plushenko Academy at the beginning of the current season. The Russian woman won the European Championship and the 2020 Grand Prix final. Kostornaya achieved these awards while training under the guidance of Tutberidze.