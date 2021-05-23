Music producer Yana Rudkovskaya called the rumors that the lead singer of the Måneskin group that won the Eurovision Song Contest David Damiano used drugs on the air as delusional. She assessed this news in an interview with the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

“About drugs – complete nonsense. Rockers have their own style of behavior, believe me, and languages ​​show, and whatever they do is style. They are very fashionable, ”Rudkovskaya said.

The producer also commented on the performance of the Russian singer Manizha. According to Rudkovskaya, the idea of ​​performing a song in Russian was unsuccessful. “To make a song in Russian in the current political situation is obviously not to get into the top three,” she said. At the same time, Rudkovskaya praised the number of Manizha and called her a cool singer.

Earlier it was reported that the lead singer of the Måneskin group David Damiano was suspected of using drugs on the air. The musician himself denied these accusations. The group also issued a statement stating that it is against drug use. Participants also expressed their willingness to take the tests, as they “have nothing to hide.”

The Italian rock band Måneskin won Eurovision with the song Zitti e buoni (“Quiet and Peaceful”), gaining 524 points. In second place was France, represented by artist Barbara Pravy with the song Voilà, with 499 points. Russia, from which Manizha performed with the song Russian Woman, scored 204 points and took ninth place.