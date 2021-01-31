Producer Yana Rudkovskaya on her page in Instagram disclosed the details of the lawsuit against the StarHit publication in a libel case over an article about the mental disorder of her son Alexander Plushenko, known online as the Gnome Gnomych.

Rudkovskaya lamented that the healthy child had to undergo a prescribed forensic psychiatric examination, but she assured that it was worth it, since she managed to get a criminal case against the StarHit publication. “As part of the criminal case, our child has gone through all medical examinations so that no scum could write nasty things about our son’s health,” the producer wrote.

In addition, Rudkovskaya said that thanks to the investigation, she was able to find out the name of the author of the article on Asperger’s syndrome from her son and hinted that “many will have a shock” when the public finds out.

The producer announced her intention to achieve an open trial, and together with lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky and his team, fight for the adoption of a law banning any publications about underage children on the Internet without the permission of their parents or guardians.

It became known on January 22 that the son of Yana Rudkovskaya and Evgeny Plushenko had been assigned a forensic psychiatric examination. According to the lawyer of the injured party, Anna Butyrina, the producer is “ready for another torment” to help the investigation.

Material about Alexander Plushenko appeared in the StarHit edition on May 3, 2020. The article claimed that the boy had Asperger’s syndrome. The publication referred to the anonymous Telegram channel “NeMalakhov”. Rudkovskaya and Plushenko called the material false. The producer stated that because of the article, the child received a trauma.