Antonio Rudiger gave a whole clinic in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals against Manchester City on how to stop the best striker of the moment. Until now, the Norwegian footballer who had 51 goals and 8 assists in only 45 games, had not been tamed by anyone on the football planet. Until he ran into Antonio.
The great performance of the Berliner drying up Erling has made all the Madrid fans wonder if, given the return of Eder Militao, he should continue in the eleven. Well then, Ancelotti in the press conference after the Getafe game resolved all doubts: “He will play and I say more, the game will start.” The options for the starting eleven on Wednesday are as follows:
Option 1: Substitute Militao
Eder Militao returns from suspension and one of the options would be not to move the eleven of the first leg. They say that what works should not be touched, but since 90min we see this option with very few possibilities. Eder is one of Carlo’s trusted men. In addition, there has been talk that he is the best in the world, how are you going to leave him on the bench on the most important day of the year?
Option 2: Rodrygo revulsivo, Alaba lateral
Option 2 is the one that we most likely see from 90min. Rudiger-Militao central pair, Alaba as a winger, Camavinga in midfield, Valverde on the right and Rodrygo as a revulsive. Today it is the one with the most possibilities.
Option 3: Praise out
Option three would be to leave David Alaba, one of the safest men that Ancelotti has on the bench. Camavinga would act as ”3”, Militao and Rudiger as a central couple and Rodygo and Valverde as starters. Quite a risky option and to which we give a very low percentage.
Option 4: Fede Valverde as a shock
Possibly one of the least likely options, but it enters the equation. With Alaba as a winger and Camaviga as a pivot, Rodrygo would be the one to play the role of right winger. We give him a very low percentage of chances, since Valverde in these games contributes a lot to the midfield.
