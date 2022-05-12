Netzer He was at Madrid from 1973 to 1976. He has the honor of being the first German to wear the Madrid shirt. He played 100 games and lifted two Leagues. Good passer, he also had a great shot. Photo:



Netzer He was at Madrid from 1973 to 1976. He has the honor of being the first German to wear the Madrid shirt. He played 100 games and lifted two Leagues. Good passer, he also had a great shot. Photo:

JOURNAL AS

Stielike He was at Madrid from 1973 to 1976. The best German who has dressed in white: he played 338 games and won 3 Leagues, 2 Cups, 1 UEFA and 1 Super Cup. Eight seasons as a madridista for a tireless midfielder. In the picture with Maradona. Photo:



Stielike He was at Madrid from 1973 to 1976. The best German who has dressed in white: he played 338 games and won 3 Leagues, 2 Cups, 1 UEFA and 1 Super Cup. Eight seasons as a madridista for a tireless midfielder. In the image, it scores 2-0 in the second leg of the European Cup Real Madrid-Celtic (03/19/1980) Photo:

JOURNAL AS

updated to



May 13, 2022

at 00:46 CEST



Breitner His time at Madrid lasted from 1974 to 1977. He played 100 games and won two league titles. He arrived as world champion in 1974 as Germany. Midfielder with a long journey and great physical display. In the image against Murcia. Photo:



Breitner His time at Madrid lasted from 1974 to 1977. He played 100 games and won two league titles. He arrived as world champion in 1974 as Germany. Midfielder with a long journey and great physical display. Photo:



Schuster He played for Madrid from 1988 to 1990, in which he played 88 games and won 2 Leagues, 1 Cup and 1 Super Cup. At the Bernabéu they still remember his precision in free kicks. Photo:

bob thomas

Schuster He played for Madrid from 1988 to 1990, in which he played 88 games and won 2 Leagues, 1 Cup and 1 Super Cup. At the Bernabéu they still remember his precision in free kicks. Photo:

bob thomas

JOURNAL AS updated to



May 13, 2022

at 00:46 CEST



Ilngner Madridista from 1996 to 2001. He will always be remembered for being the starting goalkeeper in the Seventh, against Juventus. He would also conquer the Eighth (2000), although as a substitute. He also raised two Leagues and an Intercontinental Cup. Photo:

Michael Urban

Ilngner Madridista from 1996 to 2001. He will always be remembered for being the starting goalkeeper in the Seventh, against Juventus. He would also conquer the Eighth (2000), although as a substitute. He also raised two Leagues and an Intercontinental Cup. Photo:

Michael Urban

REUTERS updated to



May 13, 2022

at 00:46 CEST



Metzelder He arrived in 2007 from Borussia de Dortmund, from where he came with the letter of freedom, and spent three seasons at the club. Defense of great importance (1.94), he complied when he played but never became the undisputed starter. He passed without penalty or glory. Photo:

Daniel Tailor

Metzelder He arrived in 2007 from Borussia de Dortmund, from where he came with the letter of freedom, and spent three seasons at the club. Defense of great importance (1.94), he complied when he played but never became the undisputed starter. He passed without penalty or glory. Photo:

Jesus Aguilera

JOURNAL AS updated to



May 13, 2022

at 00:46 CEST



Ozil His left foot delighted the Bernabéu from 2010 to 2013. Although he put in great performances, his irregularity always haunted him. He won a Cup, a League and a Spanish Super Cup. In the summer of 2013 he was transferred to Arsenal. Photo:

CHEMA DIAZ

Ozil His left foot delighted the Bernabéu from 2010 to 2013. Although he put in great performances, his irregularity always haunted him. He won a Cup, a League and a Spanish Super Cup. In the summer of 2013 he was transferred to Arsenal. In the image with Zidane with the Copa del Rey 2011. Photo:

CHEMA DIAZ

JOURNAL AS updated to



May 13, 2022

at 00:46 CEST



Khedira He arrived with Özil in 2010 and spent one more season than his compatriot, until 2014. He won a Champions League (the Tenth against Atleti, starting in the final), a League, two Cups and a Spanish Super Cup. He never managed to connect with the Bernabéu fans. Photo:

Alberto Iranzo

Khedira He arrived with Özil in 2010 and spent one more season than his compatriot, until 2014. He won a Champions League (the Tenth against Atleti, starting in the final), a League, two Cups and a Spanish Super Cup. He never managed to connect with the Bernabéu fans. Photo:

blonde jesus

JOURNAL AS updated to



May 13, 2022

at 00:46 CEST



Kroos He signed in 2014 from Bayern. He is one of the best midfielders in the world and has played 360 games for Real Madrid. With the madridistas he has won, so far, 3 Champions Leagues, 3 Leagues, 3 Spanish Super Cups, 3 European Super Cups and 4 Club World Cups. Photo:

DANI SANCHEZ

Kroos He signed in 2014 from Bayern. He is one of the best midfielders in the world and has played 360 games for Real Madrid. With the madridistas he has won, so far, 3 Champions Leagues, 3 Leagues, 3 Spanish Super Cups, 3 European Super Cups and 4 Club World Cups. Photo:

Matthias Hangst

Getty Images updated to



May 13, 2022

at 00:46 CEST

