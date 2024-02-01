Antonio Rüdiger, a crucial defender for Real Madrid, had to leave at half-time during the match against Getafe due to an injury. This situation, under normal conditions, could be considered one more adversity to face throughout the season; However, the current circumstances of the white team complicate the picture even more.
It is essential to remember that both David Alaba and Eder Militao, the other two senior centre-backs in the Real Madrid squad, are currently recovering from cruciate ligament ruptures. In this context, Rüdiger's injury takes on additional magnitude, as it leaves coach Carlo Ancelotti with limited high-caliber defensive options.
Although the official medical statement has not yet been issued on the nature and severity of Rüdiger's injury, early indications suggest that it is more of an impact to the knee/thigh than a serious structural injury, ruling out, for the moment, a catastrophic scenario.
According to Reliefthe first examinations suggest that the German center-back would have suffered a blow to the thigh, but until the official statement is issued, exact conclusions cannot be drawn.
Players available for Ancelotti in that position
With Rüdiger out of action, Carlo Ancelotti faces the challenge of selecting a solid defense. Nacho Fernández emerges as the undisputed starter, but the unknown lies in his central partner.
Aurélien Tchouameni, although he has expressed that he does not feel completely comfortable in that position, is an option that Ancelotti could consider. The young midfielder has already shown his versatility and could adapt to the team's needs.
Another alternative could be Ferland Mendy, a left-back by trade who could be moved to the center if Rüdiger's injury turns out to be more serious than initially expected. The Frenchman's versatility could be a momentary solution for the whites.
