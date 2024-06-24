Frankfurt (dpa)

German defender Antonio Rudiger left the field, apparently suffering from pain, after his country’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland, in the final round of Group A, of the group stage of the European Nations Cup (Euro 2024), currently being held in Germany.

The injury may cause Rudiger to be absent from the rest of the German national team’s campaign in the tournament, after the team advanced to the round of 16 of the continental competition, after topping the group standings with 7 points.

Rudiger celebrated Germany’s equalizing goal, scored by his teammate Niklas Volkrug in stoppage time of the second half, but he fell to the ground after the final whistle.

German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann told Magenta TV after the match: “Antonio is suffering from problems in his thigh. I hope it is not serious.” No further details of the injury of the veteran Real Madrid Spanish defender have been revealed at the present time.

Rudiger’s possible absence from the German national team’s match in the round of 16 of the tournament, next Saturday, will be a painful blow for the team, especially after the absence of fellow defender Jonathan Tah was confirmed due to suspension, after receiving a yellow card against Switzerland.

Nagelsmann stressed: “We brought Schlotterbeck in early, and Waldemar Anton is also ready. We have enough competent players to lead the defense line.”

Nagelsmann did not make any change to the basic roster with which the German national team played its three matches in the group stage, but he is forced to make at least one change in the round of 16 match taking place in Dortmund, where the team faces the runner-up of Group C, which includes England, Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.