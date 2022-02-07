Rüdiger’s contract ends, it’s no secret, and his future in London falters. Chelsea offered him a renewal with salary conditions far removed from those desired by the German. Time plays against the London team and in favor of the player, whose claims may rise as the end of the course approaches.

According to ‘The Athletic’, these have risen in recent dates, also adding a transfer bonus that was not on the table until now. The center back puts Chelsea in an awkward situation. With Christensen and Azpilicueta also having one foot out, keeping Rüdiger becomes essential. At whatever price? The extension of it goes from being a problem to becoming a problemón.

exorbitant salary

In England they already assure that the player is taking advantage of the interest of clubs like Real Madrid. The high pretensions of the German defender complicate his continuity at Chelsea every day. Ask about 260,000 euros a week to renew. From Stamford Bridge they offer him about €160,000. Some €60,000 more than what he currently charges. But it’s not worth it.

Right now the German is free to negotiate with any club. The information indicates that the player would like to wear white, but PSG has come strong to the bid and his offer would beat Real Madrid’s. There has even already been a meeting between his agent and Leonardo. Rüdiger has the future in his hands…

