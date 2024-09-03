How do stories come about? A reader writes to the author that it might be exciting to go to Los Angeles, where a junkyard is being auctioned off. The author happens to be in Los Angeles three days later, calls the auction house Sotheby’s and then finds himself in the junkyard. This is also quite nice because the owner, Rudi Klein, who died in 2001, hardly ever let anyone onto his property, and his two sons have never let anyone in since then. Now the journalist, who is a hardened car expert, is standing in 38 degree heat in front of a forbidding wall made of sheet steel in a slightly tense area not far from the airport, where, let’s say, you are perhaps not welcome as a foreigner, and he is amazed. All around him are car parts dealers of inferior quality and a wooden pallet business, desolate.