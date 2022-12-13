There was a boy who we don’t know if he loved the Beatles or the Rolling Stones, but he had an elegant run and the intelligent expression of someone who knows how the world, if taken the right way, could also become an extraordinary playground. Here, observing that boy on the sidelines, Walid Regragui, future coach of Morocco surprise of the World Cup, there was a young man of about thirty, who in his eyes had that “extra” of those who will make people talk about self. His name was Rudi Garcia and now he is on the phone with us, while he runs in a taxi to go to the airport, where a flight to Riyadh awaits him and a team – Al-Nassr – which is on everyone’s lips right now because it could be the future destination of Cristiano Ronaldo.