Rudi Garcia, dismissal or confirmation on the Napoli bench? “Garcia out” social trend

The defeat at home against Fiorentina hurts Napoli. The Italian champion team that dominated Serie A until a few months ago seems to have lost its way this season. After the home defeat against Lazio, now Maradona has fallen again Osimhen and companions. Partoni whistles as the team leaves the field and the trial begins on social media. Garcia out ends up in Twitter trends, with many Neapolitan fans missing Luciano Spalletti. But is the French coach’s future really at risk? Exemption or no exemption?

Rudi Garcia-Napoli ahead, but the coach is under scrutiny

The feeling that transpires is that Rudi Garcia will move forward. But, trust expires. No exemptions, However, after the break his Napoli will have to give a strong signal between the championship (where they are currently out of the Champions League zone with Fiorentina at +3 and leaders Milan who have a seven point advantage) and Europe (the calendar leads to the double challenge with ‘Bonucci’s Union Berlin: it is forbidden to make missteps on the way to qualifying for the round of 16).

See also The Chivas footballer who would leave at the end of Clausura 2023 Read here



Sampdoria, Pirlo’s fate decided. Raddrizzani-Ibrahimovic, match

“The future of Rudi Garcia on the Napoli bench will be decided in the next three matches after the championship break: Verona, Union Berlin and Milan – reports La Repubblica – The French coach’s time is in fact coming to an end and Sunday evening’s surrender with the Fiorentina brought him back into discussion, after the illusory signs of recovery against Udinese and Lecce.” And according to Il Mattino, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis went down to the locker room after the defeat against Fiorentina, very angry.

Naples, Rudi Garcia responds to criticism of substitutions

Meanwhile, Rudi Garcia rejects criticism of the Napoli-Fiorentina substitutions. From Anguissa replaced with Raspadori (instead of Cajuste) a Osimhen raised at the end when the result had to be recovered and the Nigerian had been among the best on the pitch there. Without forgetting Politano’s nervousness when he came out (Cajuste came on in the 57th minute). “With hindsight we can make all the winning changes in the match. When you lose Anguissa and you’re losing it seems logical to me to put a more offensive player to score goals. We had a great opportunity with Raspadori, who looked for Cholito and we lost the opportunity to equalize. I take responsibility for the defeat but not for changes. In general, I expected a different reaction, that we would have been more aggressive in all departments”, the words of the Napoli coach.

See also Serie C: football player pees on the sidelines and is expelled Read here



Giroud goalkeeper? Milan sells his shirt. “Giroud saved it.” Sold out!

Di Lorenzo also spoke on Politano: “We certainly have to avoid certain types of attitudes, then at this moment they certainly make more noise because the results aren’t arriving. We need to have respect for the coach and for whoever comes in, but these are things that we will sort out in the locker room between us. At the moment we will have a reaction it can stay, too many things are happening right now and it’s not good”, the words of the captain at the end of the match. “Politano’s gesture? Footballers pay attention to everything, when they speak they put their hand in front of their mouth… if you make certain gestures you want to send a signal. But I would add that in my opinion the players should be put in their role”, the analysis by Beppe Bergomi in the Sky studies.

Subscribe to the newsletter

