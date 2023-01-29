The Al Nassr coach announces what the future of the Portuguese will be.

Still hunting for the first joy with the new jersey of theAl Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to already have the fate outlined. Although he has just signed the contract with the Arab club, his coach, Rudy Garciatalked about what the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will do after this experience.

As reported by GOALin fact, the former coach also from Roma explained how the Portuguese’s career won’t stop after finishing his adventure at Al Nassr: “He’s one of the best players in the world. He won’t end his career at Al Nassr, but he will return to Europe”.

Words that slightly clash with what the person concerned said during his presentation in Arabia: “In Europe my job is finished, I have won everything. I am happy to have made this decision in my life”.

To understand at this point which clubs could do for CR7. There was talk of Newcastle, but pay attention to the first great love: Sporting Lisbon… See also Why did Coulibaly collapse in James's game in Qatar?

